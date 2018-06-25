Press release from Mars Hill University:

Sunday, June 24 – Saturday, June 30

Roots of American Music Week

A week of instruction, sharing, and fun with music for students with an interest in learning more about and increasing their skills in popular areas of acoustic American Roots Music. There will be an emphasis on increasing self- confidence in performance as well as increasing technical skills.

——————

Thursday, June 28

Concert featuring Alice Gerrard, Chris Brashear, Del Ray, Ernie Hawkins, Frank Lee, and Suzy Thompson

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Broyhill Chapel

Bios of these performers, who are instructors for Roots of American Music Week, are available at https://www.mhu.edu/about/what-to-do-and-see/conferences/roots-american-music/bios/. Free admission.

SART Presents “Seeger”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Owen Theatre

A multimedia solo show featuring the music of Pete Seeger. Written and performed by Randy Noojin. Presented by the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre. Tickets: $25 and $30. More info at www.sartplays.com.

——————

Friday, June 29

SART Presents “Seeger”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Owen Theatre

A multimedia solo show featuring the music of Pete Seeger. Written and performed by Randy Noojin. Tickets: $25 and $30. More info at www.sartplays.com.

——————

Saturday, June 30

First Year Pre-Orientation (FYPO)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Opening session in Broyhill Chapel

One-day orientation/welcome event for students beginning classes this fall. Students who attend FYPO learn about academic programs and student life at Mars Hill; meet faculty members, staff members, and fellow students; and get answers to questions about financial aid, housing, and all manner of student activities. Most importantly, students who attend FYPO will receive their academic schedule for the upcoming semester at Mars Hill.

SART Presents “Seeger”

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Owen Theatre

A multimedia solo show featuring the music of Pete Seeger. Written and performed by Randy Noojin. Tickets: $25 and $30. More info at www.sartplays.com.

SART Presents “Seeger”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Owen Theatre

A multimedia solo show featuring the music of Pete Seeger. Written and performed by Randy Noojin. Tickets: $25 and $30. More info at www.sartplays.com.

——————

Sunday, July 1

SART Presents “Seeger”

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Owen Theatre

A multimedia solo show featuring the music of Pete Seeger. Written and performed by Randy Noojin. Tickets: $25 and $30. More info at www.sartplays.com.

——————

Monday, July 2

Summer School Term II Begins

——————

Wednesday, July 4

Independence Day Holiday

Classes and most university offices closed.

——————

——————

Ongoing:

The War From Above: William Barnhill and Aerial Photography of World War I

Exhibit runs through July

Ramsey Center for Regional Studies

Art & Manufacturing

Exhibit runs through August 10

Weizenblatt Gallery

A Cabinet of Curiosities

Exhibit runs through the end of the year

Rural Heritage Museum

Exhibit featuring examples of rural Southern Appalachian farm and household artifacts.

——————

——————

Upcoming

July 12

“Where We Worked: the Place of Employment in Madison County” – exhibit in Weizenblatt Gallery

July 15

Reception for “Art & Manufacturing” exhibit with Bright Angle founder Nick Moen

July 12-29

SART presents “Working: The Musical”

July 28

Unveiling of the first piece in the Manufacturing Art Park on the Otis Duck Greenway

August 2-12

SART presents the professional world premiere of “I-Ya-I-Ya-O”

August 4

Basketball Elite Camp

For more information, contact Mike Thornhill at mthornhill@mhu.edu or 828-689-1298.