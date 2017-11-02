Mars Hill University Events for Native American Heritage Month

Several events at Mars Hill University during November will celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Native American singer/songwriter Michael Jacobs in concert



Tuesday, November 7

6:30 p.m., Broyhill Chapel

Michael’s professional music career began as a songwriter and guitarist in Nashville, TN. He started his solo career in 2002, with the release of the acclaimed CD, Sacred Nation. It received the 2003 Nammy Award for Best Independent Recording. His follow-up, They Come Dancing, was nominated in 2004. The Journey, Michael’s third CD, received a 2006 ISMA Award, and was nominated for a 2006 Just Plain Folks Award and two 2007 NAMMY Awards. Mystery, Michael’s next release, received two 2008 ISMA Awards, for Best Pop Recording and Best Rock Recording. Chasing The Wind was nominated for four 2010 ISMA Awards. The Art Of Peace with its powerful blend of songs of love and loss, and commentary on social issues is insightful yet very entertaining. It received three 2012 ISMA Awards, and was nominated for two 2012 NAMMY Awards. Michael’s latest recording, Resisting Shadows, is a phenomenal blend of sounds and textures that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits, challenge your life, and set your feet to dancing. It has received three 2015 ISMA Awards, and is nominated for four 2017 Just Plain Folks Awards.

Sponsored by MHU’s Native American Student Association (NASA).

————-

Cherokee stickball game



Tuesday, November 14

3 p.m., athletic field behind Broyhill Chapel

Sponsored by MHU’s Native American Student Association (NASA).

————-

Thursday, November 16

3 p.m., Blackwell Hall

Mars Hill University President Dan Lunsford and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed will sign documents to renew an ongoing cooperative relationship between the university and the tribe. The agreement, originally signed in February 2011, calls for the Eastern Band to take an active role in continuing to provide advice and consultation for various historic events and presentations at the university. It also calls for a cooperative effort to provide comprehensive scholarship funds for all members of the Eastern Band who qualify academically and who choose to attend Mars Hill University.

————-

Frybread lunch



Monday, November 20

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Blue Lounge in Wren Student CenterMembers of MHU’s Native American Student Association (NASA) will share the traditional Native American food, frybread.

————-

Indigenous Peoples Day Presentation



Tuesday, November 28

7 p.m., Belk Auditorium in Wren Student Center

Amy West, president of the Native American Student Association (NASA), and Heather Hawn, political science professor, will discuss the significance of Columbus Day and the grassroots movement to change this to Indigenous Peoples Day celebrating the history and culture of The First Nations.

Sponsored by NASA and the Political Science Department.

