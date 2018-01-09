Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Mars Hill University To Renew Agreement

Mars Hill University President Dan Lunsford and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed will sign documents to renew an ongoing cooperative relationship between the university and the tribe. The event will happen Thursday, January 24 at 3 p.m., in the first floor lobby of Blackwell Hall on the university campus.

The agreement, originally signed in February 2011, calls for the Eastern Band to take an active role in continuing to provide advice and consultation for various historic events and presentations at the university. It also calls for a cooperative effort to provide comprehensive scholarship funds for all members of the Eastern Band who qualify academically, and who choose to attend Mars Hill University.

(Note: This event originally was planned for November 2017 during Native American Heritage Month, but had to be rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict.)