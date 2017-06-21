Andrew Shelton Hired as Mars Hill University Band Director

Mars Hill University has hired Andrew Shelton as director of bands and instructor of music. He fills the position opened with the retirement of longtime band director Mike Robinson. Shelton is a 2007 Mars Hill graduate, and did his graduate studies at the New England Conservatory and Columbus State University. He comes to his alma mater from North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, North Carolina, where he has served as band director since 2012.

“We are very excited to have one of the most knowledgeable and energetic young band directors in our state as the new Director of Bands at Mars Hill University,” says Teresa Sumpter, chair of Mars Hill’s music department. “His bands at North Buncombe High School have been award-winning in the marching, jazz, and concert venues. Andrew is an exceptional musician and we are delighted to welcome him back to Mars Hill.”

Under Shelton’s direction, the North Buncombe Blackhawk Band received numerous awards and honors, including being selected to perform at the 2014 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, and at the 2017 President’s Cup National High School Band Festival in the Washington, D.C., area. Last fall Shelton received the North Carolina Bandmasters Association Award of Excellence for the Western District, as well as the Ed Rooker Encore Award from the American School Band Directors Association.

“Being home again and having the honor of leading such a historic program is a dream come true,” says Shelton. “I see a bright future for the rich band tradition at Mars Hill University!”