Press release:

“Annual Fermenting Festival” of Marshall NC: Culturing Community

MARSHALL, N.C. – A uniquely tasteful event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Madison County Cooperative Extension Center, 258 Carolina Lane. The event is free to attend, with proceeds benefiting the local food pantry Beacon of Hope.

Local fermenters will be presenting their products with a few hosting demonstrations and sharing skills in preparing beneficial food like kraut, kimchi, kefir, kombucha, apple cider vinegar, chocolates and pet food.

Vendors will share their products, information and resources on the benefits of eating probiotic rich and locally-grown fermented foods.

Mad Co Brewing will ferment a special beer that will be sampled at the event and will be available for purchase at their downtown Brewery.

Local musicians will perform Appalachian Jazz and Blues ballads featuring guest artists Alina Quu and Erica Joy Olsen. A culture-swap, children’s crafts, and more will be on site.

This family friendly event is designed to bring all members of Marshall and surrounding communities together in ways that honor each other and to honor the land through the support of fermentation, food preservation, farming and food security.

Sponsors include: Fermenti., Serotonin, 33 Ferments, Our Daily Kraut, Davis Roasters, Appalachian Healing Arts Guild, Eat Pique Mustard with more to come.

Organizers hope to provide a curiously fun space and celebrate the community’s strengths and unique heritage.

People can RSVP online through Facebook using the following link: facebook.com/events/1490355267717760/.

For more information including details of the event, vendors, sponsors, donation and benefits, maps, and other resources visit the Fermenting Fest website at fermenti.biz/fermenting-festival

“Vigorous to see what the Fermenting Event will bubble together culturally and environmentally through the support of sustainable, nutritious and delicious locally-grown food.”-Artisan Jenny Eby, “Fermenti. Is thankful to present this event and hopes to preserve our heritage through providing probiotic rich foods and the resources needed to create these living foods locally!” -Meg Chamberlain