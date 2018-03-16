Monthly E-News of the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy:

We recently worked with the Town of Marshall to permanently protect the Marshall Watershed with a conservation easement. The 541-acre, forested property in northwest Madison County filters miles of clean mountain streams that once provided drinking water to town residents.

The NC Clean Water Management Trust Fund awarded a grant to SAHC that enabled us to purchase a conservation easement from the Town, protecting this tract and its outstanding water resources forever.

