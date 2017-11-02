Mattress Man Helps The Newly Housed Sleep Better

Through Donation Drive for Homeward Bound

When: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Nov. 7-14,

Where: Mattress Man Store at 85 Tunnel Rd., Asheville

ASHEVILLE – Chuck Emrick, owner of Mattress Man Stores is doing his part to end homelessness in Buncombe County. He supplies mattresses and box springs to Homeward Bound so that each and every person the agency moves out of homelessness will have a clean, comfortable bed to sleep in.

“Chuck and his family and staff are supporters of Homeward Bound and our mission to end chronic homelessness,” says Homeward Bound Executive Director Mary Jo Powers. “We housed more than 400 people last year and, as you can imagine, trying to find that number of good beds for our clients has been daunting. The beds from Mattress Man makes our job so much easier and is a blessing for our folks. It helps us set them up in a home rather than just a house.”

Mattress Man is a family-owned business and has stores in Asheville, Arden and Hendersonville. The company is hosting a Donation Drive for Homeward Bound from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 7-14, at the Asheville location at 85 Tunnel Rd. Just drive up with your gently used donations of furniture, let one of the staff know and they will load it into their truck.

The donation drive is for Mattress Man’s sponsorship of a Move-In for a Homeward Bound client. Extra furniture will go to Homeward Bound’s Welcome Home Donation Center providing furnishings for individuals and families experiencing homelessness who are moved into permanent housing.

“Homeward Bound is on the frontline and very solution-oriented,” Emrick says. “They are the key players in bringing stability to people’s lives and ending homelessness in our community.”

Homeward Bound WNC is a social impact nonprofit that is ending homelessness in Buncombe County. Homeward Bound’s methods are based on the national best practice model Housing First which involves moving people into permanent housing first and then providing the support that they need to stay there. With the support of the community, Homeward Bound has found homes for more than 1,840 people and 89 percent have never become homeless again.

For more information on Mattress Man’s Donation Drive or to schedule a Homeward Bound tour, contact Ben Fehsenfeld at 828-785-9840, Ben@homewardboundwnc.org or visit https://homewardboundwnc.org.