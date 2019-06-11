Reid Thompson, owner of two properties on Maxwell Street across from the Whole Foods loading dock, published a video of himself being handcuffed today while blocking the access of a delivery truck to the loading dock. He has racked up large fines for an unsanctioned short-term rental, and he has petitioned the city to allow him rights of commercial activity which he says are similar similar to those the grocery store already enjoys.
Asheville Police Department’s arrest report shows Thompson was arrested with one misdemeanor count of impeding traffic. It also says he was released with no bond. The statute requires “no person shall willfully stand, sit, or lie upon the highway or street in such a manner as to impede the regular flow of traffic. In the video, Thompson declares he is on the sidewalk.
Thompson sent the following email to Asheville City Management, City Council and State Representative Brian Turner, whose family owns the land on which the grocery is situated:
Ms Campbell, it was my Understanding from our meeting the other day, that you had directed to your police department to enforce enabled legislation. I was arrested again this morning, this time standing on the city sidewalk because a tractor-trailer truck using Maxwell Street couldn’t access the loading dock without running over the sidewalk. The officer had no concerns, that the truck was impeding traffic and Over 10,000 he said, that that was permitted. Perhaps I need some clarification on what my street classification is, it’s residential if I want to do something, it’s commercial if the Turner’s want to do something. Clearly the police were there to protect the grocery store and not to protect the residents of Maxwell Street.
If Council wants to give commercial truck traffic, access to our city sidewalks, On residential streets, they should write an ordinance doing so.
In the beginning of the video notice the car leaving my driveway that’s the commercial traffic your staff said would be commercializing be otherwise residential street… Liberty and justice for all!
I did not lie application [sic] and Council turned me down. Merrimon Avenue Investments and Greenlife lied on their application and Council gives police protection to the lie.
Councilwoman Mayfield, that loading dock didn’t get there by accident. You told me that you’re friends with all the Turner’s maybe they can explain how the loading dock got there to us.
Downtrodden
