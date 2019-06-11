Reid Thompson, owner of two properties on Maxwell Street across from the Whole Foods loading dock, published a video of himself being handcuffed today while blocking the access of a delivery truck to the loading dock. He has racked up large fines for an unsanctioned short-term rental, and he has petitioned the city to allow him rights of commercial activity which he says are similar similar to those the grocery store already enjoys.

Asheville Police Department’s arrest report shows Thompson was arrested with one misdemeanor count of impeding traffic. It also says he was released with no bond. The statute requires “no person shall willfully stand, sit, or lie upon the highway or street in such a manner as to impede the regular flow of traffic. In the video, Thompson declares he is on the sidewalk.

Thompson sent the following email to Asheville City Management, City Council and State Representative Brian Turner, whose family owns the land on which the grocery is situated: