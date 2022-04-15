From League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County:

Our League of Women Voters Asheville Buncombe is hosting a suffrage celebration and unveiling of a roadside marker sign honoring Helen Morris Lewis and Mayor Thomas Patton on May 22, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Asheville’s Patton Parker House (95 Charlotte Street). Helen Morris Lewis was the President of the first women’s suffrage association in North Carolina founded at the Patton home in 1894. The marker is the result of a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Votes for Women National Trail” in honor of the centennial of the establishment of women’s suffrage in the United States. The dedication will be short in order to give time to safely enjoy the historic home and exhibits. Free to the public and easy parking next door.