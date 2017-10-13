Press release form The City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

ABC BOARD – The members oversee the operation and administration of the ABC system.

FIREMEN’S RELIEF FUND – The responsibilities of the Board are to have entire control of the funds derived from the provisions of Article 188 of the N. C. Gen. Statutes and to disburse the funds in accordance with the statutes.

HOMELESS INITIATIVE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – The purpose of the Committee is to implement the Ten Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness, and its duties and responsibilities shall include (1) conduct research and investigation into issues about homelessness, including causes and effects within Asheville and the surrounding area; (2) formulate and make recommendations to local governmental entities and social service agencies to reduce the incidence of homelessness; (3) act as a clearinghouse for information on local homelessness issues; and (4) other duties as requested by the City Council, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, or as the Committee deems appropriate.

PUBLIC ART AND CULTURAL COMMISSION– The Commission is responsible for promoting and maintaining art displays in public buildings and public spaces in the City of Asheville. In addition the Commission (1) facilitates public art in public buildings and public spaces; (2) engages the creative sector as a major attraction for artists, cultural tourism and economic development; (3) encourages public confidence for and appreciation of the arts in Asheville; (4) works to build partnerships and collaborations throughout Asheville’s creative community; and (5) aids in strengthening the organizational structure of public and cultural arts delivery. The Public Art and Cultural Commission shall follow its Public Art Policy and Implementation Guidelines as modified and/or amended every five years; and (6) recommends to City Council the acceptance of works of art.

The deadline for receiving applications for these openings is Wednesday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m.