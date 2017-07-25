Memorial Service to be held for Alex Berkow, The Super Juggler

Location: Asheville, NC

Venue: Asheville Jewish Community Center Gymnasium, 236 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801

Date: Wednesday, July 26 2017

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Parking: Parking in neighborhood streets or at closed businesses on Charlotte Street, as the JCC lot will be full.

Friends and family will gather to memorialize Alex Berkow, known as The Super Juggler. Alex was often found busking the streets of Asheville and asking folks to pick any three items from collection to juggle. Alex died Friday, July 21 in the early morning hours as a result of a motorcycle accident.

“Alex was a special guy and unlike anyone else I have ever known. When I met Alex he had no performance skills. Lots of ambition, but no skill. Alex worked hard and came to perform aerial silks, acrobalance and juggling. Over the years, he perfected his juggling style and came up with his innovative “pick any 3” performance bit. It worked and people were in awe, even other professional jugglers,” says Christine Aiken of Asheville Aerial Arts. “I met Alex back in 2008 and he was so enthusiastic, mixed with his natural born talents, he was the only person who could get in his own way. I will miss his childlike wonderment and his giant heart.”

The service is being held to give folks a chance to come together and share stories about Alex, a chance for grieving and to provide closure to those most deeply affected by his loss. A collection will be taken up and donated to a charity near and dear to Alex’s heart, animals.

For more information, please contact info@ashevilleaerialarts.com.