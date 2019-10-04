Press release from Mercy’s Urgent Care:

Party for a purpose with Mercy Urgent Care at its annual Mercy for Haiti benefit and art fair, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The fundraising event, held in the Parish Hall at St. Eugene’s Church in north Asheville, will feature both a live and silent auction, delicious hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Last year, Mercy for Haiti helped raise more than $63,000 to equip the Alpha Omega Medical Ministry (ALOM) in Source Matelas, Haiti. This year, proceeds from Mercy for Haiti will fund brand-new dental services at ALOM.

Haiti is the most impoverished country in the Western Hemisphere, and natural disasters like the deadly, 7.0-magnitude earthquake in 2010 have only exacerbated the problems its citizens face. In the nine years since the earthquake, Mercy Urgent Care has dispatched teams of volunteers on 29 separate trips to provide medical care to the people of this Caribbean country. Proceeds from the Mercy for Haiti event (along with other contributions, accepted anytime) benefit ALOM, a thriving clinic in Source Matelas that serves anyone in the region who needs medical attention. No one is turned away.

Art for the silent and live auction will include ethereal landscape works by Asheville artist Karen Keil Brown and three unique Tree of Life steel wall sculptures from artists in Haiti, as well as pieces by many other local and regional artists. Join Mercy Urgent Care for an evening of fun, friendship and meaning.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at mercyforhaiti2019.eventbrite.com, through Mercy Urgent Care’s Facebook page or in person at Mercy Urgent Care’s administrative offices on the second floor of 1201 Patton Ave. Tickets can also be purchased via mail by sending a check to Mercy Urgent Care’s Catherine McAuley MERCY Foundation, P.O. Box 16367, Asheville, NC 28816. Additional donations for the cause can be made at mercyurgentcare.org, by clicking “Donate” in the top left corner.

MERCY FOR HAITI FUNDRAISER

When: Friday, Oct. 11, from 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Eugene’s Parish Hall

72 Culvern St., Asheville, NC

Tickets: $30 includes heavy hors d’oeuvres | cash bar