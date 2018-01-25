Press release from ERA-NC Alliance:

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), introduced by Alice Paul in 1923, has not yet been ratified in North Carolina. ERA-NC Alliance Action Teams 10 and 11 invite you to attend our first planning meeting of the new year! We will discuss the momentum of the #MeToo movement and its connection to ERA, specific action steps we can take, and a timeline for 2018. Join the fight for women’s equality and inclusion in the U.S. Constitution! RSVP and for more information please contact: Action Team 10 Leader Jimmie Cochran-Pratt at jimmie.cochranpratt@gmail.com or Action Team 11 Leader Ellen Perry at ellenjperry@gmail.com. http://www.grailmoviehouse.com/special-events//metoo-and-equal-rights-connecting-the-dots.

WHAT: #MeToo and Equal Rights: Connecting the Dots

WHERE: Grail Theatre, 45 South French Broad Avenue, Asheville

WHEN: Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.