Press release from ERA-NC Alliance:
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), introduced by Alice Paul in 1923, has not yet been ratified in North Carolina. ERA-NC Alliance Action Teams 10 and 11 invite you to attend our first planning meeting of the new year! We will discuss the momentum of the #MeToo movement and its connection to ERA, specific action steps we can take, and a timeline for 2018. Join the fight for women’s equality and inclusion in the U.S. Constitution! RSVP and for more information please contact: Action Team 10 Leader Jimmie Cochran-Pratt at jimmie.cochranpratt@gmail.com or Action Team 11 Leader Ellen Perry at ellenjperry@gmail.com. http://www.grailmoviehouse.com/special-events//metoo-and-equal-rights-connecting-the-dots.
WHAT: #MeToo and Equal Rights: Connecting the Dots
WHERE: Grail Theatre, 45 South French Broad Avenue, Asheville
WHEN: Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.