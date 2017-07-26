Press release:

Please join The Asheville Sister Cities Committee for Karpenisi, Greece, on Sunday, August 13th from 5:30 to 7pm @MetroWines for a Fundraiser to help provide much needed funding for the exchange students program.

Your $20 donation at the door to The Asheville Sister Cities Committee for Karpenisi includes Greek Wine from the shelves @MetroWines and Greek foods prepared by Committee Members.

Meet Committee Chair, Sophie Mills, Professor in the Department of the Classics at UNCA, and the members who are working to promote international awareness.

Sophie Mills, Professor in the Department of Classics, was born in London, England, and taught at Oxford and Bristol Universities for four years before coming to Asheville in 1994. She was Chair of the department from 1995 to 2011. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2011 UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching, Ruth and Leon Feldman Professorship with Distinction for Outstanding Scholarship and Service in 2006-2007, University Research Council Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities in 2006, and the Distinguished Teaching in the Humanities award in 2003.