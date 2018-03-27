Press release from UNC Asheville:

Micheal T. Stratton, associate professor of management and chair of the Department of Management and Accountancy at UNC Asheville, was recently elected as president-elect of the Management & Organizational Behavior Teaching Society (MOBTS). The one-year term as president-elect will begin in June 2018 and three-year term as president will start in June 2019.

Stratton first joined the organization in 2005 during his public administration doctoral studies at the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs (University at Albany, State University of New York).

“My teaching and scholarship are intertwined – my work with students has been driven by a passion to develop innovative pedagogy and to engage students across disciplines. MOBTS has been central to my development as a faculty member – it is truly at the core of my intellectual and scholarly DNA. Creating impact for our students requires experimentation, engagement, and innovation as management educators. It will be an honor to serve MOBTS in this new role and to support the important work of our management educators across the world,” said Stratton.

He formerly served as OB1 (vice president) from 2013-16 and currently serves as finance chair on the MOBTS Board of Directors.

Tim Peterson, professor of management at North Dakota State University and current MOBTS president, said that “There is no doubt in my mind that Micheal will bring his past knowledge and enthusiasm to the Society and because of it we will be a better organization.”

Stratton joined the faculty at UNC Asheville in 2010 and that year received The New Educator Award from MOBTS. He has served as department chair since 2014 and is currently leading the unit through its third reaffirmation of accreditation from AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Stratton also earned UNC Asheville’s Distinguished Service Award in 2017. His interdisciplinary expertise includes management pedagogy, organizational politics, emotions in the workplace, and qualitative methodology. He also teaches in the Humanities Program and currently chairs the university’s Faculty Senate.

He is a member of the Academy of Management, Society for Human Resource Management and American Society for Public Administration, and through his work with MOBTS, he coordinated the Society’s 40th annual MOBTS Conference at UNC Asheville in June 2013.

“Dr. Stratton is a long-time advocate and practitioner of high-quality pedagogy in management and the integration of business disciplines with the liberal arts. I am very pleased to have the quality of our faculty recognized by Micheal’s election to the presidency of MOBTS, an organization that shares UNC Asheville’s values by recognizing the value of both high-quality undergraduate teaching and interdisciplinary approaches to business education,” said Jeff Konz, dean of social sciences at UNC Asheville.

Stratton serves as associate editor for the Journal of Management Education (JME), one of the top-ranked publications in the scholarship of teaching and learning in the management discipline. He is also on the editorial board for the Organization Management Journal (OMJ), a publication of the Eastern Academy of Management, and serves as a co-editor for the Academy of Management Learning & Education (AMLE) Special Issue on the Rhythms of Academic Life. He holds a Ph.D. and MPA in public administration and policy from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany, SUNY, and B.A. in integrated liberal studies (political science and management) from Western New England University.

For more information, contact Stratton at stratton@unca.edu.