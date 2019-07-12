Mills River, NC – July 20, 2019 is a day many folks have been waiting for. The Mills River Farm Market will be holding a Summer Squash-arama: a festival dedicated to summer squash! The Market, conveniently located in the parking lot at Mills River Elementary School, 94 School House Rd. Mills River, opens at 8:00 AM and closes at noon.

The Mills River Farm Market is a producer only market with farms located within a 50 mile radius. This gives the shopper a chance to talk with the grower about their growing practices as well as receive the freshest food possible. The Summer Squash-arama will have recipes, samples, cooking demonstrations, a summer squash tasting, and so much more in celebration of summer’s most prolific vegetable! Be sure to bring in that squash your garden forgot for our Giant Squash Contest: winner gets $10 in market tokens! Music will be provided by Tommy Burton.

Linda Brittain, Treasurer of the Mills River Farm Market, is excited about this festival. “The summer squash is one of the most prolific garden vegetables. We look forward to celebrating with our community this humble vegetable that gives us so much without asking a lot from us.”

The Mills River Farm Market is a 501c(3) agency. Market is open from 8:00 AM until 12:00 noon, May through October. Debit and credit cards are accepted. SNAP/EBT is happily accepted with a Double Dollars program. When an EBT card is used, the customer is given a matching amount in dollar tokens to be spent at the Mills River Farm Market. For more information on shopping or selling at the Mills River Farm Market, contact millsriverfarm@gmail.com or call 828-891-3332.