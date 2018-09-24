Press release from the Mills River Farmers Market:

Come welcome in autumn at the Mills River Farmers’ Market. This Saturday, Sept. 29, the market will celebrate with their Fall Festival. Vendors will have lots of items for sale, many running specials at their booths. Several vendors will have samples of their products for tasting, so come ready to nibble some goodies. Weather permitting, there will be a wood-fired brick oven where fresh biscuits will be baked for sampling with local jelly and honey. Music will be provided by the Apple Country String Band. Renay Knapp from the NC Cooperative Extension will be doing a cooking demonstration in the market’s mobile demonstration kitchen. There will be special activities for the kids, as well as a display of tractors.

Mills River Farmer’s Market, a 501c3 nonprofit agency, is located at the Mills River Elementary School, 94 School House Rd, Mills River, NC. Market hours are from 8:00 AM until 12:00 noon. SNAP/EBT use is welcomed, and matching dollars are given to all SNAP clients. Debit, credit, and cash are also accepted.