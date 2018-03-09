VENDOR MEETING FOR MILLS RIVER FARMERS’ MARKET 10TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

The Mills River Farmers’ Market is excited to be kicking off our 10th Anniversary this season. Community members that are interested in becoming vendors are invited to our annual Vendor Meeting on Thursday, March 15, 6 – 9 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Mountain Horticultural Corps Research Station, 455 Research Drive, Mills River, NC 28759. We are interested in vendors of all types but specifically looking for specialty items such as micro-greens, meats, and personal use products such as soaps. We have availability for both full season and day vendors.

The Mills River Farmers’ Market is located at 94 School House Road, Mills River, NC 28759 on the campus of Mills River Elementary School. Mills River Farmers’ Market is a proud supporter of local farms and farmers supplying high quality, local, and sustainable produce, dairy, meat, and handmade goods; most vendors are within 20 miles of Mills River. Mills River Farmers’ Market is the only market in Henderson County that accepts SNAP/EBT benefits allowing lower income families to have access to a variety of quality produce, meat, and dairy. SNAP/EBT customers can participate in Dollar Days at the market – for every dollar of SNAP/EBT money that is spent at the Market you will receive a matching dollar to be spent. This is a great way to double your buying power while buying healthy and fresh foods.

The Mills River Farmers’ Market hosts up to 30 local farmers and growers in the Mills River area. It prides itself on supporting members of the local community as well as being a consistent source of healthy and nutritious food for families and individuals in the area. The market is held each Saturday May – October. Vendors are present 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the market is open to the public from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. each Saturday. A special “Holiday Market” is held in November highlighting local crafts, late fall/early winter produce, and seasonal items.

Mills River Farmers’ Market is a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting farmers and growers in the Mills River area and supplying fresh, high quality produce for members of the local community, Henderson County, and beyond.