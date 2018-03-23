The Mills River Farmers’ Market is seeking both member vendors and day vendors for the 2018 season. The Market continues to grow and has space for more vendors. The MRFM is a 501c3 agency with a mission to sell fresh local foods, value added products, and handmade items. We seek to become a destination where families feel welcome and nutrition education is a staple. It is located at the Mills River Elementary School, May through October, 8:00 AM until 12:00 noon.

You do not need to be a big farmer or grower to sell at MRFM. Many sellers have only a couple of acres or sell the bounty from their backyard garden.

A wide variety of items are needed, including but not limited to: early season greens and vegetables, lettuce, midsummer vegetables, berries of all kinds, grapes, apples, peaches, pears, root crops, microgreens, mushrooms, tinctures, bath&beauty, pet products, fabric or wood crafts, jewelry, breads, pies, cookies, candy, meats, goat and cow cheese, late season greens, pumpkins, winter squash, gourds.

If this sounds like a market you would love to be a part of and to help grow, contact millsriverfarm@gmail.com or call 828-891-3332.