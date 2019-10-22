Press release from the Mills River Partnership:
A large log jam on the Mills River near the confluence of the French Broad River has impeded boaters for over a year. This massive jam was not only a boating hazard but was also causing severe erosion to adjacent riverbanks. Through the cooperative efforts of the City of Asheville water department and the Mills River Partnership, the log jam is now clear. Please continue to use caution on the river, as water levels changes rapidly, and submerged hazards are often difficult to see. Happy Boating!
