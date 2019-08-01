Press release from TRIAD Henderson County:

TRIAD Henderson County announces a free community Document Shred and Drug Take Back event. TRIAD Henderson & the Local Government Federal Credit Union will have a shred truck for Henderson County residents on site to provide free document shredding (past tax records, bank records, medical documents, etc.). The event will also have a Drug Take Back component (outdated and unwanted prescription and over the counter drugs) supported by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and HOPE RX of Henderson County. The day’s mission is to help the community and especially the elderly better protect themselves from scams, frauds, identity theft, abuse and theft.

Mills River Town Center (Parking Lot at Picnic Pavilion) on Friday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community groups and businesses that support TRIAD are Henderson County Sheriff's Office, HOPE RX, Hendersonville Police Department, DSS – Adult Protection Services, Council on Aging, Land of Sky Regional Council, WNC Y, Wealth Managers, Senior Service Providers & Non-Profits, Banks, Insurance Companies, In-Home Care, and Assisted Living Facilities. Triad's mission is to reduce criminal victimization of older citizens by working to decrease unwarranted fear of crime and improve safety and quality of life for all seniors in our community.

Speakers are also available from TRIAD to speak to your organization/community group on how to protect yourself from Abuse, Fraud and Scams. Please email inquiries to Jill Hart at hartandsold@gmail.com for more information on programs.

For more information on TRIAD visit facebook.com/TRIADHenderson

Remaining 2019 Shred and Drug Take Back Schedule

· United Community Bank, Etowah Branch

Friday, September 20 * 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Village of Flat Rock Town Hall

Saturday, October 12 * 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.