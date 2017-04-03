Press release from Raumedic Inc.:

Mills River, NC / Helmbrechts – Raumedic AG, Germany, is pleased to announce the appointment of William F. Gearhart as Chief Executive Officer for the group’s US headquarters. The management executive will be responsible for developing the Raumedic brand into an industry leading standard for high quality, value added medical and pharmaceutical products in North America.

Raumedic Group CEO Martin Bayer said: “After a thorough search, we concluded that Bill’s leadership and experience in the medical engineering industry, along with his considerable track record of success in the start-up, growth and leadership of high-performance medical device companies made him the ideal candidate for the role. We entirely trust his competence and will give him all the assistance he needs to write the next chapter of Raumedic’s success story.”

Located at Mills River, North Carolina, Raumedic Inc. is equipped with a full-service development and production center for polymer components and systems. After the set-up of a clean room, several polymer extrusion lines, molding as well as assembly facilities in 2016, the preconditions for production startup have been established.

Reflecting on this remarkable investment as well as on future expenditures, the newly appointed CEO indicated: “We are committed to meet customer demands in the most professional way possible and thus strongly rely on the human factor.

While we started with a very competent workforce of over 50 people who were already on-site, we want to double the number of our employees in the years to come. Our specialists’ profound know-how in processing all popular medical-grade thermoplastics and high temperature polymers and their ability to fulfill even very exceptional requirements enable us to pursue our expansion strategy.”

Raumedic has invested more than 11 million US dollars in the construction of the modern building in Mills River. A total of about 27 million will be reached by 2022. “Those significant investments underline our strong will to provide high-quality components and systems not only for the North American market but for the medical and pharmaceutical industries worldwide”, confirms Martin Bayer. “Having put into action our brand-new US production facility under Bill’s strong leadership, our partners benefit from a more flexible availability of their desired products. This way we enhance our customers’ competitiveness, no matter where they are in the world.”