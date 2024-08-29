Press release from Asheville Police Department

The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Caroline Cain (11/23/1993) was reported missing on June 17, 2024, and was last seen on Woodfin Street in February 2024. Cain is described as a black female, 5’ 4”, around 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cain is known to frequent the downtown Asheville area and Jackson County. Her family is concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. You can also contact APD anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone app (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.