Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting help from the public to locate Linda Clawson. Clawson was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, December 12 in the Kenilworth area. A silver alert has been issued.
Clawson is described as a 31 year old white female. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 196 lbs. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is naturally curly but recently she has been wearing it straight. She was last seen wearing a cream colored dress, black sweater, tan knee high boots, tan jacket and white scarf.
Clawson is currently prescribed medications for several medical disorders. She is currently without those medications.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Clawson they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
