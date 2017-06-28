Press release:

Lynn G. Dressler, DrPH, Director of Mission Health Personalized Medicine, has been invited to speak at the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference. Dressler will be part of a key discussion on the promise of precision medicine and the challenges in implementing it. The conference will be held November 1-3 at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Now in its fifth year, the Healthcare of Tomorrow forum is designed to explore the issues that leaders of hospitals and health systems face in an era of unprecedented regulatory, technological and demographic change. The three-day forum is expected to attract top healthcare leaders from all disciplines – CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, CNOs, CFOs – and from hospitals across the nation.

A range of topical breakout sessions will be featured, and Dressler is invited to appear as a panelist in the session entitled “The Power of Precision Medicine.” The session will be about how personalized medicine has moved from theory into clinical practice. Labs can look at patients’ genes to determine who may be at higher risk for disease and which drugs will be most effective; tumors can be screened for mutations enabling more effective treatment. Equally promising, some three-quarters of new cancer medicines being developed can potentially be used in personalized treatment.