Press release from Mission Hospital:

Mission Hospital has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery and lobectomy (a partial lung resection) for lung cancer. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places Mission Health among the elite for cardiothoracic surgery in the United States and Canada.

“Mission Health has a long history of providing excellent care. Our cardiac surgeons and cardiologists are among the best in the nation and these results showcase both their skill and daily commitment to providing the best outcome for our community in western North Carolina,” said Brad Kappalman, Vice President of Heart Services at Mission Health.

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has developed a comprehensive rating system for the quality of cardiothoracic surgery among hospitals across the country. In the current analysis of national data covering the period from July 2014 through June 2017, only 6 percent of more than 1,000 participating hospitals received the three-star rating for CABG and 10 percent received the three-star rating for lobectomy.

The STS star-rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded measures of quality in healthcare, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in both the United States and Canada. The star rating is calculated using a combination of detailed, patient-specific quality measures for specific procedures performed by STS surgery database participants.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said David M. Shahian, MD, Chair of the STS Council on Quality, Research, and Patient Safety. “Participation in the database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in healthcare delivery and provides patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about healthcare.”

The STS National Database was established in 1989 as an initiative for quality improvement and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons. The STS database houses approximately 6.3 million surgical records and gathers information from more than 3,700 participating physicians, including surgeons and anesthesiologists from more than 90 percent of hospitals that perform cardiothoracic surgery in the US. STS public reporting online enables STS participants to voluntarily report to each other and the public their heart surgery scores and star ratings.

ABOUT MISSION HEALTH

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system. For the fifth time in the past six years, Mission Health has been named one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics, an IBM Company and part of IBM Watson Health in 2017. We are the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 team members and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission-health.org or @MissionHealthNC.