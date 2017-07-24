Press release:

Mission Health and Cigna have signed a new agreement providing Cigna customers who get health care benefits through their employers with in-network access to Mission Health’s hospitals, outpatient centers and employed physicians across western North Carolina

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing, collaborative relationship with Cigna, and to offer sustained network coverage to members who rely on our providers for the highest quality healthcare services,” said Paul McDowell, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Mission Health. “We believe a much more competitive insurance market in western North Carolina will greatly benefit large and small group employers and consumers alike. Cigna has been a terrific partner for Mission and the community.”

The agreement is effective September 1, 2017, and includes all of Cigna’s commercial, employer-based health care plans.

“Cigna is a leader in North Carolina and around the country in developing collaborative programs with doctors and hospitals that reward the value of health care outcomes rather than the volume of services provided,” said Charles Pitts, President of Cigna in the Carolinas. “Mission Heath’s commitment to high quality, affordability and patient satisfaction aligns closely with Cigna’s focus. We are also working to further enhance our collaboration with Mission Health for the future. With Cigna, businesses and consumers can have confidence that Mission Health hospitals, facilities and physicians will be in-network for 2018 and beyond.”

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system. For the fifth time in the past six years, Mission Health has been named one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics, an IBM Company and part of IBM Watson Health in 2017. We are the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 team members and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission health or @MissionHealthNC.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit cigna.