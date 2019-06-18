Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health is excited to announce Chad Patrick as the new Chief Executive Officer for HCA Healthcare’s North Carolina Division’s flagship 763-bed Mission Hospital. Patrick will be joining the team in mid-July.

Patrick has served as CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL, for the past six years. Under his leadership the hospital opened a heart and lung center, pioneered robotic lung lobectomy surgery, doubled the size of the hospital’s ER and opened an inpatient rehabilitation center. In addition, the Orange Park team expanded services, including opening a new 42-bed patient tower, Level II trauma center, Graduate Medical Education program, two successful freestanding ERs, and pediatric ER and surgical services. Recently, the team gained approval to build a four-story, 96-room tower.

Prior to joining HCA Healthcare, Patrick served as the Division President for RegionalCare Hospital Partners, a five-hospital healthcare system. Preceding his role at RegionalCare, he served as President and CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center, CEO of Dayton Heart Hospital, Executive Vice President/COO for the Southwest Ohio Region at Catholic Health Partners and began his career as a respiratory therapist.

“We believe excellent people make excellence happen, and we are excited to have Chad Patrick on our team. We are committed to delivering superior, patient-centered care, and look forward to having Chad’s leadership here in Asheville,” said Greg Lowe, President, North Carolina Division.