Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health is proud to announce that again in 2017, six nurses from across our health system were selected for this year’s list of Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina. It is a true honor for our nurses to be recognized by their peers for their professionalism and practice and commitment to the health and wellness of our community.

“We honor our nurses for the amazing work they do each and every day to help our western North Carolina community be well, get well and stay well,” said Kathleen Culhane Guyette, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and President of Regional Member Hospitals, Mission Health. “Our six honorees are great leaders in our hospitals and health system, and we appreciate all they do for our team members, our patients and our community.”

The Great 100 Nurses are nominated by their peers for demonstrating excellence in practice and commitment to their profession. Mission Health’s 2017 Great 100 Nurses are:

From Mission Hospital:

· Joni Lisenbee, MSN, RN, Manager Mother/Baby and Lactation, of Barnardsville, NC (Mission Hospital employee 30 years)

· Jennifer Kaylor, BSN, RN, CWON, Inpatient Wound Therapy, of Asheville, NC (Mission Hospital employee 18 years)

From Transylvania Regional Hospital:

· Ranessa Thomas, BSN, RN, Staff Nurse, Transitional Care Unit, of Brevard, NC (Mission Health employee 8 years)

· Mary Carson, RN, OCN, Practice Manager, of Hendersonville, NC, Brevard Cancer and Infusion Center (Mission Health employee 9 years)

From Mission Health:

· Laurie Zone-Smith, PhD, RN, NE-BC, Executive Director, Nursing Practice Education and Research, of Fairview, NC (Mission Health employee 2 years)

· Rhonda Robinson, MSN, RN-BC, ONC, CNML, Director of Nursing Education Programs, Nursing Professional Development, of Mars Hill, NC (Mission Health employee 30 years)

“At Mission Health we pursue our BIG(GER) Aim: to get every person to their desired outcome, first without harm, also without waste and always with an exceptional experience for each patient, family and team member. Nurses are at the very foundation of our BIG(GER) Aim, and these amazing nurses stand out for their leadership, compassion and impact,” said Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO, Mission Health.