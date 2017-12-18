Press release from Mission Health:

Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, Chief Operating Officer of Mission Health and President of Mission Hospital, earned a place on the 2017 Becker’s Healthcare list of the country’s 130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know. Becker’s Healthcare, a prominent provider of industry and legal news for healthcare leaders and publisher of Becker’s Hospital Review, assessed nominations from across the country and made their selections based upon each nominee’s record of leadership and professional achievements. Inclusion on the list reflects these healthcare executives’ abilities to manage their institutions amidst a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

Dr. Hoggard Green, who received her MS and PhD in Healthcare Leadership and Quality from the University of Utah College of Nursing. Her professional history includes serving as an oncology nurse at Intermountain Healthcare’s LDS Hospital and later holding multiple leadership positions in patient care and quality improvement within Intermountain Health Care, Salt Lake City. Prior to joining Mission Health, Hoggard Green was the Regional Chief Operating Officer for PeaceHealth’s Oregon Region, part of a nine-hospital system based in the Pacific Northwest.

Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health, cited Dr. Hoggard Green’s commitment to excellence, concern for patients and content expertise as primary drivers of her impressive success. “Jill’s passion for our patients is apparent in everything that she does to make our health system as compassionate, safe, efficient and patient and family-centered as possible. She possesses a unique blend of progressive leadership skills, a deep appreciation for the needs of the western North Carolina residents we serve, an intense focus on quality, advanced technical knowledge and exceptional emotional intelligence that benefit our health system every day. She is incredibly deserving of this honor,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to be recognized for my work,” said Dr. Hoggard Green, “but mindful that this recognition is the direct result of the dedication of each Mission Health team member who diligently works to create exceptional patient and family experiences. It’s only by striving to achieve our shared vision that we can provide the best care to our community.”

Dr. Hoggard Green’s place on the list reflects not only her deftness at juggling varied responsibilities and work to create a diverse workplace, but her investment in shaping a nationally-recognized health system that is defined by its patient outcomes and compassionate care.

ABOUT MISSION HEALTH

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system and was recognized as one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems for five years by Truven Health Analytics, becoming the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 team members and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission-health or @MissionHealthNC.