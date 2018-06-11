Press release from Mission Health:
Join us live on the Mission Health Facebook page Tuesday, June 12, at 6 pm as we share examples of how a new foundation could transform the health and wellbeing of the people and communities of western of North Carolina.
We will hear from Mission Health leaders on some of the challenges our community members face in improving their health, and how investments in addressing those barriers can lead us all to a healthier future. The evening’s panelists will include:
Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President & CEO of Mission Health
Sonya Greck, MSN, RN, SVP of Patient Safety Net Services & Behavioral Health
Susan Mims, MD, MPH, Vice President & Chief of Pediatrics
Lakesha McDay, Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Health Equity
