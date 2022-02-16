Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health issued the following statement in response to the NNU gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Mission Hospital:

“Mission Health has and continues to follow all North Carolina and Federal ETS and CDC guidelines. We value our team members and know that following these guidelines, along with providing ample PPE, will help in keeping our colleagues safe as we continue to provide quality care for our patients.

“Today’s rally at hospitals across the state is yet another attempt by the NNU to try to spread misinformation and fear to advance their other agendas. It is disappointing that they refuse to acknowledge that Mission Hospital is the only HealthGrades Top 50 Hospital in North Carolina, has received an A from Leapfrog for hospital safety, and is one of fewer than 500 hospitals in the country to be recognized as a Magnet Hospital for excellence in nursing.”