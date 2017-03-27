Press release:

Mission Health announces the launch of a new initiative called Mission My Care Now℠, ensuring patients can access primary care services when they need it most – outside of normal business hours and on the weekends – and with no appointment necessary.

To avoid racking up medical bills at the emergency room, or long waits and higher copays at local urgent care facilities, consider walk-in care at Mission My Care Now. With four locations across western North Carolina, you can be seen for symptoms spanning colds and flu to minor injuries. You don’t need an appointment, and your bill will be processed as a primary care visit – saving you from those higher bills for emergency or urgent care visits.

Locations and hours of operation:

Mission My Care Now Biltmore Park, 310 Long Shoals Road, Suite 110, Arden, NC 28704

Seven days a week, 7 am–10 pm

Mission My Care Now McDowell, 472 Rankin Drive, Marion, NC 28752

Seven days a week, 7 am–10 pm

Mission My Care Now Blue Ridge, 189 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Monday–Friday, 7 am–7 pm; Saturdays, 9 am–4 pm

Mission My Care Now Angel, 195 Franklin Plaza Drive, Franklin, NC 28734

Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–5:30 pm; Saturdays, 8 am–noon; Sundays, 10 am–2 pm

Call (828) 213-4444 or visit MyCareNow for more information.