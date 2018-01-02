Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health has been named a Best and Brightest in Wellness® company for the third consecutive year by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR;nationalbiz/). This award program highlights those organizations nationwide that promote a culture of wellness, and that plan, implement and evaluate their employee wellness efforts. It celebrates companies that are making their businesses and employees thrive while creating a healthier community for everyone.

The Best and Brightest in Wellness® award was created by NABR, a premier service organization that focuses on the sharing of best practices and providing tangible tools and resources to businesses. NABR focuses on helping organizations create a positive impact at the employee level by providing educational programs, benchmarked best practices, and other tools and support. As part of its services, it identifies businesses across the nation that promote healthier workplaces and that are deemed exemplary in their approach to employee wellness and worksite health while enriching their communities.

Mission Health provides a multitude of programs aimed at improving employee wellness – from smoking cessation, weight loss, strength training, massage and mindfulness practice classes like yoga and tai chi, to its region-wide, award-winning wellness publication, My Healthy Life. Over the past year, additional evidence-based programs like Resiliency 101, nutrition counselling, and virtual healthy weight programs have brought even more opportunities to team members across the region.

Sheila Meadows, Chief Human Resources Officer for Mission Health, commented that workplace wellness is not just a trend, but a practical necessity for successful workplaces. “Well developed and sensitively designed wellness programs not only benefit our individual team members, they also benefit our patients and Mission Health as a whole. Everyone wins; when our employees feel their very best they can be their very best for you,” Meadows said.

NABR performs an assessment of all nominee organizations as measured by Synbella, a comprehensive wellness firm that helps organizations create balance in mind, body and spirit for their team members though comprehensive wellness programs (www.synbella.com). The NABR evaluation process includes data analysis, performance comparison against established benchmarks and examination of each organization’s overall corporate culture along with a specific emphasis on whether worksite health has a measurable and positive impact on the community-at-large.

“I’m incredibly proud that we have once again been recognized as one of the nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness®, said Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health. “More importantly, I’m proud of our team members who are becoming healthier every day. This recognition shines a light on our conscious and consistent efforts to create a healthier and more engaged workforce that in turn creates and supports a healthier community.”

ABOUT MISSION HEALTH

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system. For the fifth time in the past six years, Mission Health has been named one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics, an IBM Company and part of IBM Watson Health in 2017. We are the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 team members and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission-health.org or @MissionHealthNC.