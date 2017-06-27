Employee Engagement has gained significant attention during the last decade as one of the most important drivers of organizational success, and accordingly, mission success. Forbes Magazine defines employee engagement as “the emotional commitment the employee has to the organization and its goals.” An engaged employee is invested in their work, and in their employer’s mission. The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America Award demonstrates Mission Health’s commitment to recruit and retain the best and the brightest team members at all levels.

Employee engagement is no longer a buzz-phrase, but a practical and valuable tool that contributes significantly to effective team creation, profitability, clarity of mission and organizational success. This award means that Mission Health has itself invested in creating a professional environment where every team member is clear about what they are striving for – including Mission Health’s BIG(GER) Aim: “to get every person to their desired outcome, first without harm, also without waste, and always with an exceptional experience for each person, family and team member.”

“Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017,” says David Brennan, Achievers general manager. “The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, engaged, productive workplaces. We’re excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments.”

Taylor Foss, Senior Vice President, Organizational Transformation for Mission Health, says that she appreciates the recognition, especially because Mission Health was chosen via a blinded application process. “We are delighted and incredibly proud to have received this honor for our work in supporting, challenging and engaging our valued team members as we strive to be a progressive workplace,” says Foss. “It demonstrates objectively that we have tapped into our team members’ innate enthusiasm by nurturing, utilizing and recognizing their unique and special talents, and by using their gifts within the context of Mission Health’s most important work – to help our patients be well, get well and stay well. Every day, our teams put our BIG(GER) Aim into action, and we are so pleased to see their efforts recognized in this way.”

Mission Health and other honorees will be recognized at the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards Gala to be held on September 11, 2017, at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA as part of the Achievers Annual Customer Experience Conference.