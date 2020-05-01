Mission Health releases 2019 annual report

Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health has released its 2019 Annual Report and Capital Expenditure Report summarizing HCA Healthcare’s accomplishments with the commitments made under the Asset Purchase Agreement relating to HCA Healthcare’s acquisition of Mission Health, including the progress it has made on multi-year commitments such as building a replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center and building a new behavioral health hospital.

“Reflecting on the past year, I’m immensely proud to be a part of Mission Health. We’ve faced some challenges that come naturally with change, even aside from the current COVID-19 pandemic, but we have continued to raise the bar for excellent care and community support. This report spotlights some of our key accomplishments in caring for our patients, our colleagues and our communities in 2019,” said HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division President, Greg Lowe.

In addition to the annual report, which was delivered to the seller representative, ANC Healthcare, Inc., the Independent Monitor, the Attorney General and the hospitals’ advisory boards, Mission Health also released an expanded report detailing community impact across Western North Carolina. The Community Impact Report goes beyond the requirements of the annual compliance report to share the stories of how Mission Health is continuing its more than 130-year legacy of service and caring as a part of HCA Healthcare.

“In the first 12 months of our partnership with HCA Healthcare, we made improvements such as increasing the charity care we provide patients by more than $100 million, completing and opening the Mission Hospital North Tower, hiring more than 100 new providers and advance practice providers, raising the minimum wage for colleagues and donating over $1.5M in cash and in-kind gifts to not-for-profit entities across Western North Carolina.

Whether you’re a Mission Health patient, colleague or community member, I hope this report gives you the same sense of pride that it gives me. While we have more challenging times ahead to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic across Western North Carolina, I know we will continue to grow and improve to provide even better care and support for our community,” Lowe concluded.

To view Mission’s Annual Report and the Community Impact Report, visit the Community Investment page.