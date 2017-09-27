Press release:

Mission Health has been ranked by the National Business Group on Health (NBGH) as an employer with one of the country’s best workforce health and well-being programs, as recognized by their Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® initiative. This places Mission Health among an exclusive list of only 48 U.S. employers that received the 2017 Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award presented at the National Business Group on Health’s Workforce Strategy 2017 Conference. Mission Health was awarded a Gold award for 2017, which denotes that it has excelled at developing and sustaining practices of holistic well-being and related metrics for its team members. The National Business Group on Health is a highly respected, non-profit association comprised of 425 large employers based in Washington, D.C.

The Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® recognition has acknowledged progressive employers whose innovative wellness programs have served employees, families and communities for the past 13 years.Mission Health has earned a place on this esteemed list for 2017. This award also means that Mission Health invests in supporting the physical, emotional, social and financial health of its team members, andthat team member engagement has played a prominent role in its success.

Wellness trends that the NBGH observes in winners include opportunities for team members to physically move throughout their workdays, learn about good nutrition and work on a tobacco­‐free campus. The award program also allows employers to share their strategies for success and outcomes pertaining to their wellness programs.

Laurie Stradley, Director of Wellness at Mission Health, is gratified by the award, because it means Mission Health’s efforts to extend both benefits and knowledge to team members is making a difference. “It is so very rewarding to know that our initiatives to maximize the physical and emotional health of our Mission Health family members – and to do that by way of evidence­‐based and creative means – signifies that we are a truly progressive workplace, and one that has the best interests of our workforce and community at heart,” she says.

“Employee satisfaction and engagement is fueled by many different factors,” adds Sheila Meadows, Vice President, Human Resources, Mission Hospital and System Talent Management. “We now know that good health encompasses more than just the physical health of a team member; it also extends to their emotional and spiritual lives, as well as those of their families and the community­‐at­‐large. This award is tangible encouragement to us to continue developing and implementing activities, practices and philosophies that promote team member wellness, and that caregivers deserve care too.”

Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, commented: “We are delighted to recognize Mission Health for their innovative approach to employee, family and communityhealth and well-­‐being. Mission Health is among an elite group of employers who are embracing well­‐ being asan important part of their workforce strategy and working to construct a culture that promotes productivity,engagement and happiness. We congratulate Mission Health and their leaders.”

Mission Health and all awardees were formally recognized at an awards ceremony at the Workforce Strategy Conference on September 26th in Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® awards of 2017,go to

business group health.