Press release from Mission Hospital:

To protect our patients and staff, at 8 p.m. tonight, Mission Hospital will be elevating our visitor restrictions to Level 3; at this time, this change is only for Mission Hospital. We will no longer allow visitors into Mission Hospital’s main building, the north tower, Cancer Center, or St. Joseph’s until further notice. The exception will be for our pediatric patients, who will be allowed to have one adult visitor with them at a time. We will also have an exception for expecting mothers, who will be allowed to have one significant partner and one trained doula if requested. Limited other special situations will be reviewed on individual cases.

“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority, and we are taking the rising number of COVID cases very seriously,” said Chad Patrick, CEO, Mission Hospital. “We realize this may be difficult for some patients and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care and our colleagues by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.”

Mission Hospital uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

To further protect our patients and colleagues, the hospital will also restrict and monitor the entrances for Mission Hospital. The new entrances will be:

Entrance 1: Emergency Department – open 24/7 to patients only

Entrance 2: For surgery and procedural patients – open Monday-Friday, 4:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Entrance 4: For direct admissions and outpatients – open 7 days a week, 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entrance 9: Labor and Delivery – accessible 24/7, for expecting mothers only with one significant other and a trained doula, if requested.

Entrance 10: For cardiac and vascular patients – open Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-5 p.m.

“These updates are meant to keep our colleagues and patients healthy. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve,” said Patrick. “We are grateful that today we were able to begin vaccinating our team, but we implore our community and staff to remain vigilant in the 3Ws – wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands – to stop the spread of this illness.”

For information, visit Missionhealth.org/covid-19.

As a reminder, to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses: