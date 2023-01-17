Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Hospital is proud today to announce that it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Mission Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. This is the 8th consecutive year Mission Hospital is among America’s Best, and Mission is the only hospital in North Carolina to make America’s Best Hospitals list.

“I am so proud of the entire Mission Hospital team. Mission Hospital has been committed to delivering high-quality care to Western North Carolina for more than 130 years and clearly that continues today,” said Chad Patrick, CEO, Mission Hospital. “We are grateful to Healthgrades for their independent evaluation of our clinical excellence.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation between America’s Best 50 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 50 Best, over 150,000 lives could potentially have been saved.

Healthgrades awards recognize the top one, two and five percent of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence – providing consumers with resources to enhance their healthcare journey. In addition to being one of the Top 50 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades also recognized Mission Hospital in the following areas, for which we have previously been recognize, for 2023:

America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™ 2023

America’s 100 Best Cardiac Care™

America’s 100 Best Critical Care™

America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care™

America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery™

America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care™

America’s 100 Best Spine Surgery™

America’s 100 Best Joint Replacement™

Surgical Care Excellence Award™

Stroke Care Excellence Award™

Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™

Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™

“We’re proud to recognize Mission Hospital as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, Mission Hospital consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”

Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at Mission Hospital’s performance and profile to explore the highest quality care in Western North Carolina today. Consumers can also visit Healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, and access the complete methodology here. A patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology is available here.