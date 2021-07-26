Press release from Mission Health:

ASHEVILLE – July 26, 2021 To protect our patients and staff, Mission Health will be elevating our visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 positives both across the state and in our hospitals effective Tuesday, July 27. Mission Health will now allow only one visitor per patient per day in our hospitals; we will continue to allow one visitor to stay overnight. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, there is no visitation for the COVID unit.

“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we are taking the rising number of COVID cases very seriously,” said Nancy Lindell, Mission Health spokesperson. “We realize this may be difficult for some patients and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care and our colleagues by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.”

Mission Health continues to have a universal masking policy for all of our facilities and continues to strongly encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For a list of area location to receive the vaccine and other COVID-19 information, visit Missionhealth.org/COVID

All Mission Health facilities continue to use established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

To further protect our patients and colleagues, the hospital will continue restrict and monitor the entrances for Mission Hospital. The entrance hours are:

Entrance 1: Emergency Department – open 24/7 to patients only

Entrance 2: For surgery and procedural patients – open Monday – Friday, 4:30am – 5pm

Entrance 4: Open 7 days a week, for patients 6am – 8 pm; for visitors 9am – 8pm

Entrance 9: Labor and Delivery – accessible 24/7, for expecting mothers only with one significant other and a trained doula, if requested.

Entrance 10: For cardiac and vascular patients – open Monday – Friday, 5am – 5pm

St. Joseph Main Entrance – open to visitors 8am – 8pm

“These updates are meant to keep our colleagues and patients healthy. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and that our community is assured that all Mission Health facilities remain safe,” said Lindell.

As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses follow the 3 Ws: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart, Wash your hands frequently.