Press release from HCA Healthcare:

On Saturday, September 7, Mission Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event. Law enforcement officers from the Asheville Police Department will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 9 a.m. until noon.

Local law enforcement will be at the entrance to the Mission facility at 1 Hospital Drive in Asheville collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Please note that needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Mission Health is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s first national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 14 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day. Mission Hospital in Asheville is participating along with Mission’s sister hospitals across the region

Opioid addiction is a growing crisis across the nation. The goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.

Mission sister hospitals across the region are also participating. Below are times and addresses for those locations: