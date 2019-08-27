Press release from HCA Healthcare:
On Saturday, September 7, Mission Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event. Law enforcement officers from the Asheville Police Department will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 9 a.m. until noon.
Local law enforcement will be at the entrance to the Mission facility at 1 Hospital Drive in Asheville collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Please note that needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
Mission Health is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s first national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 14 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day. Mission Hospital in Asheville is participating along with Mission’s sister hospitals across the region
Opioid addiction is a growing crisis across the nation. The goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.
Mission sister hospitals across the region are also participating. Below are times and addresses for those locations:
- Angel Medical Center, 120 Riverview Street, Franklin from 9 a.m.-noon
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, 125 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, from 10 a.m.-noon
- Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, 190 Hospital Drive, Highlands, from 10 a.m.-noon
- Mission Hospital McDowell, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion, from 9 a.m.-noon
- Transylvania Regional Hospital, 260 Hospital Drive, Brevard, from 9 a.m.-noon
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.