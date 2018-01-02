Press Release from Mission Health:

With their baby not due until Jan. 11, Quenton and Courtney Nesbitt made New Year’s Eve dinner plans at the Grove Park Inn; those plans quickly changed when Courtney went into labor.

The Hendersonville couple, married 5 years in July, started out for Mission Hospital about 5 p.m. Sunday evening, but an unexpected icy roads made for a treacherous trip. What might normally take about 45 minutes, took the couple 2 ½ hours, but they made it to Mission around 7:30 p.m.

Baby girl Rylie Keaton Nesbitt arrived at 12:29 a.m., making her the first baby born at Mission in 2018. Rylie weighed exactly 6 pounds and is 19 ¼ inches long.