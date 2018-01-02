Press Release from Mission Health:
With their baby not due until Jan. 11, Quenton and Courtney Nesbitt made New Year’s Eve dinner plans at the Grove Park Inn; those plans quickly changed when Courtney went into labor.
The Hendersonville couple, married 5 years in July, started out for Mission Hospital about 5 p.m. Sunday evening, but an unexpected icy roads made for a treacherous trip. What might normally take about 45 minutes, took the couple 2 ½ hours, but they made it to Mission around 7:30 p.m.
Baby girl Rylie Keaton Nesbitt arrived at 12:29 a.m., making her the first baby born at Mission in 2018. Rylie weighed exactly 6 pounds and is 19 ¼ inches long.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.