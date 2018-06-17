Press release from Hendersonville Community Theatre:
Frankly, My Dear…
It’s a comic celebration about the greatest movie ever made.
Moonlight and Magnolias is based on the allegedly true tale of how the final script for the blockbuster 1939 movie Gone with the Wind came about. In it, producer David O. Selznick, desperate for a hit, shuts down production of the film, locks himself, screenwriter Ben Hecht and legendary director Victor Fleming into Selznick’s office for five days to give birth to one of the most beloved films of all time. Surviving on bananas and peanuts, the trio fight hunger, sleep deprivation and blocked intestines to write some of the most famous lines in cinematic history.
Playwright Ron Hutchinson’s comedic script combines laughs and physical humor with reflections on money, racism, anti-Semitism, the looming war in Europe, and Selznick’s very personal fight to prove himself to his boss/father-in-law, Louis B. Mayer.
The cast features veteran actors Clay Gaitskill, Jonathan Forrester, John Nicholas and Victoria Lamberth.
Weekends June 22- July 1
HCT Second Stage
General Admission: $16
Preshow Reception each night, 30 minutes prior to curtain.
*A $2 per ticket fee will be applied to ALL credit/ debit card purchases.
