Moonlight Makers Pop-Up Headquarters Store Grand Opening Party

Asheville, NC, November 16th, 2017 – There is a new store and pop-up headquarters in town: Moonlight Makers has opened a permanent brick and mortar at 43 Rankin Ave. in downtown Asheville. The store will be celebrating the Grand Opening on Friday, December 1 from 6-8 p.m. with live music from local busker, Vaden Landers, beer from Archetype Brewing and treats from Perfectly Pretty Sweets. Wear your UGLIEST Christmas Sweater because there is a big prize for the silliest sweater at the party.

Founders Claire and Nicole started the business in a converted 1987 short school bus, taking their screen printed tees to craft fairs, festivals and events in the Asheville area. In May of 2017, they moved their inventory and screen printing workspace out of Claire’s kitchen and into a pop-up shop. The pop-up shop served as a workspace for screen printing their own tees, dishtowels and handmade gift items.

While keeping the doors open 7 days a week this summer, Moonlight Makers continued to park their bus at events on the weekends. They quickly outgrew their small pop-up shop and started looking for a permanent space to call home. Excited to call their new space at 43 Rankin a permanent store, pop-up headquarters for their mobile store, they are also looking forward to hosting a revolving mix of pop-up shops in their space. Most days there are live screen printing demonstrations to be seen while they fill wholesale orders, online sales and replenish stock for their retail space.

Moonlight Makers was established in March of 2015. Founders Claire and Nicole had just become neighbors, spending afternoons together with their four children (now five!). Once they realized how much time they spent together, they started coming up with business ideas so they could work from home and be with their kids. Nicole was an artist and Claire worked in sales and social media management. They combined their skills to create Moonlight Makers: an online, mobile, and now brick and mortar store of sweet and funny handmade goods.