Press release from Hendersonville Tree Board:

The new homes at Oklawaha Village, 1818 N. Main St., will soon sport 34 trees, planted throughout the neighborhood by the homeowners. Residents are taking advantage of Hendersonville Tree Board’s NeighborWoods project to acquire at no charge the new saplings. The program provides free trees to homeowners who promise to maintain the trees for the future. The goal is to help maintain a healthy tree cover in the urban landscape, which not only benefits homeowners but also the community as a whole. All trees were removed from the tract during construction of the single-family development by Housing Assistance Corp. Soon children can play in the shade and homeowners may enjoy a quiet moment on the shady back porch. The trees will be delivered on Saturday, September 19. A rain date is set for Saturday, September 26. Instructions on proper planting of trees will be provided.

Debbie Roundtree, a member of Hendersonville Tree Board, coordinated this project with volunteer cooperation by community residents. “This project is good for the City and neighborhoods, too,” she said. “We are happy to work with residents and neighborhoods wanting to participate in the Tree Board’s NeighborWoods project.”

A selection of hardwood trees will soon provide landscaping for the 17-unit development. Residents chose trees for their properties from a list of recommended trees that do well in urban setting. Eight Southern magnolias, seven black gums, four redbuds, pink dogwoods, and maples, along with a collection of tulip poplar, willow oak, white dogwood, crabapple, and silverbell will be planted. The Hendersonville Tree Board pays for the trees from its annual budget which is funded by the Hendersonville City Council.

The traditional Arbor Day tree planting event, normally held in Hendersonville in May, was not able to happen due to COVID-19 concerns. “But perhaps this planting of more than 30 trees in one neighborhood will be a good substitute,” said Mac Brackett, chair of Hendersonville Tree Board. “Several trees were planted at Oklawaha Village last fall through the NeighborWoods project. It was so well received that more neighbors signed up for this latest shipment.”

More than 250 trees have been planted in Hendersonville through the NeighborWoods program since 2010, including projects in Druid Hills, Towne Forest, Green Meadows, and numerous others. The City was named 2018 Tree City of the Year in North Carolina due to such citizen-supported programs.

Donations to the Hendersonville Tree Board Fund can be made through the Community Foundation of Henderson County. One of the purposes of this fund is to aid in supporting the NeighborWoods project to purchase trees for residents to plant in yards, at businesses, in neighborhood green spaces, and where needed. The Tree Board’s program aims to assist residents to plant and maintain trees for health, beauty, wildlife, and to increase our urban forest coverage.

To learn more about the NeighborWoods Project and how individuals and organizations can participate, or to make a donation to the HendersonvilleTree Board Fund, visit the Tree Board website at www.hvlnc.gov/neighborwoods-projects. Or email treeboard@hvlnc.gov.