Press release from Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is now accepting proposals for fiscal year 2022-2023. The JCPC announces the availability of small allocations totaling $644,477 in state funding for local nonprofits and public agencies working to serve youth involved in, or at-risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice system. The JCPC addresses the gaps in youth services by promoting prevention, intervention, treatment and aftercare strategies and programs which strengthen families and support community safety.

Click here for Request for Proposals (RFP)

The JCPC is seeking innovative projects designed to address the identified needs in our community – highlighted in the 2021 Risk Needs Summary Report:

-Runaway from Home or Placement

-School Behavior/Adjustment

-Substance Use Within Past 12 Months

-Abuse Neglect History

-Sexual Behaviors During Past 12 Months

-Mental Health Needs

-Basic Physical Needs/Independent Living

-Conflict in the Home Within Past 12 Months

-Family Supervision Skills

Based on these factors and possible gaps in the Continuum of Services, the following program types will be considered for funding:

-Restitution/Community Service

-Services Addressing Problem Sexual Behavior

-Teen Court/Restorative Services

-Substance Use Services

-Runaway Shelter

-Parent / Family Skill Building

-Vocational Skills

-Interpersonal or Experiential Skills

-Structured Day / Tutoring / Academic Enhancement / Mentoring

Application Information

Interested organizations are required to complete an online application through NC ALLIES (A Local Link to Improve Effective Services). Organizations can review application instructions here. Once the application is submitted electronically, send a copy via email to Hannah.Legerton@buncombecounty.org and submit 18 hard copies to: Hannah Legerton, 200 College St., Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28801.

Private nonprofits are also required to submit in NC ALLIES, No Overdue Tax forms, Conflict of Interest Statements, and, if requested, proof of 501(c)(3) status.

The Allocations Committee of the Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is responsible for reviewing and allocating funds to programs designed to serve youth involved in, or at risk of becoming involved with the juvenile justice system, and to reduce the number of youth who enter the state’s youth development centers. Any nonprofits or public agency interested in applying for JCPC funds is required to send a representative to the applicant orientation. Below are the important dates.

Important dates for the grant application process:

-Applicant orientation on Friday, Feb. 4, 10 -11 a.m. This a mandatory orientation for new applicants (prior applicants may also attend). Due to COVID-19 precautions the meeting will take place via Zoom. Contact Lorraine.williams@ncdps.gov for Webex link.

-Application submission deadline is Tuesday, March 1 by 5 p.m. All applications must be submitted in NC Allies. Once the application is submitted in NC Allies, send a copy via email to Hannah.Legerton@buncombecounty.organd submit 18 hard copies to:Hannah Legerton, 200 College St., Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28801

-The allocations hearing date will be Wednesday, March 16 beginning at 9 a.m. This meeting will take place via Zoom. All applicants will receive an email link.

Please see the attached Request for Proposals and visit Buncombecounty.org/grants for more information.

Buncombe County is committed to building a healthy, safe, well-educated, and thriving community that is equitable and sustainable. Buncombe County invests in our community through eight grant programs supporting organizations working in support of the Buncombe 2025 Strategic Plan focus areas and goals. Equity, diversity, and inclusion are critical to our grants processes, and Buncombe County encourages participation from organizations led by and providing service to people of color/BIPOC individuals.

More about the Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Program

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Division of Juvenile Justice partners with Juvenile Crime Prevention Councils in each county to galvanize community leaders, locally and statewide, to reduce and prevent youth involvement with the juvenile justice system. The intent is to provide community-based alternatives to youth development centers and to provide community-based programming, treatment, counseling or rehabilitation services for youth involved in, or at risk of becoming involved with the juvenile justice system.

This is an initiative of the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Community Programming, and the Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

