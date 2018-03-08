Press release from Progressive Women of Hendersonville:

Regulating guns was the subject of the First Friday Focus at Sanctuary Brewing Company sponsored by Progressive Women of Hendersonville (PWH). The group that included high school students was described as full of indignation, energy and hope. Over 700 postcards were written asking representatives for more gun safety regulations and to not arm public school teachers and thanking corporations who have severed ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

John Owens a member of Moms Demand Action and a victim of gun violence answered questions about the goals of Moms Demand Action. The event had been planned before the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where a student killed 17 people and injured 16. According to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, an average 96 Americans are killed by guns every day.

PWH has been hosting postcard writing events for over a year every Friday at Sanctuary Brewing Company in downtown Hendersonville from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Over 13,000 postcards have been mailed. Local artists have designed the postcards. Postage and the cost of the postcards are provided through donations. Recently, the group decided to expand the postcard writing to include First Friday Focus where people impacted by current issues attend to facilitate citizen involvement. On Friday, April 6, the focus will be the Environment. Representatives from groups who focus on protecting the environment Mountain True and Citizens’ Climate Lobby will attend to answer questions. Postcard parties are still held every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Progressive Women of Hendersonville, NC (PWH) connects people of Henderson County and surrounding areas for the advocacy of human rights, equality, and positive change for our community. For more information go to http://pwhendo.org/