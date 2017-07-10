MBA of WNC to Offer Free Home Loan Education Event

Location: Asheville, NC

Venue: Asheville Food Park

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Thinking of purchasing a home, but not sure where to start? Join the Mortgage Banks Association of WNC on July 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a FREE Home Loan Education Event! Speak with Lending professionals about the process of financing your next home building project, purchasing a home or doing a home renovation. Kids can enjoy games and face painting while you receive expert advice from mortgage professionals, home buying counselors and many more at the Asheville Food Park.

For the first time, the Mortgage Bankers Association of Western North Carolina will be holding a family friendly home loan education event. Asheville Food Park is the venue sponsor. This versatile venue offers food trucks, Edna’s on the River and more.

“This event is unique in several ways,” says President-Elect, Christine Aiken. “It is the MBA’s first organized event opening education to investors, first time home buyers and any one curious about getting a home loan. Typically, you see first time home buyer events only, and we feel like investors and repeat buyers need help navigating the home loan process, too. We are excited to have home loan experts attending, as well having experts from affiliated fields such as appraisers, realtors, credit counselors, and more all in one place to talk one on one with folks.

“We love the venue! It is comfortable, informal, family friendly and has games, food and beverage for folks to enjoy,” Aiken continues. “We are bringing in some entertainment for kids, so parents can provide their children with some smiles during their weekend family time. We want this to be a fun, educational and innovative event for families. We are hoping to set the tone for what education events could be. As a matter of fact, the response has been so positive, we will be holding another on September 16th!”

Mortgage Bankers Association of Western North Carolina INC was established in 1987. Their mission is to unite as an organization of mortgage professionals, creating value for the membership through education, legislative representation, and communication, while promoting the highest level of ethical standards. The MBA of WNC is a sister association of Mortgage Bankers of the Carolinas, one of the oldest and most influential mortgage banking organizations in the nation. It was organized in North Carolina in 1955, and became the only two-state mortgage banking organization in 1958 when South Carolina joined forces with the sister state.

Over the years, the members of MBAC have worked for many legislative improvements in both North and South Carolina, and have also helped defeat many legislative proposals harmful to the industry. MBAC has worked closely with the many federal and state agencies helping to bring about new improved programs and procedures to the mortgage banking industry.