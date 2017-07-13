Press release:

On Thursday, July 13, The Mothership will partner with the YWCA MotherLove Program to teach parenting teens about introducing solid foods to their babies. Postpartum doula Molly Rouse is donating her time to share her knowledge of baby feeding and her love of cooking with these young mothers.

“Our MotherLove teens become parents at an age when they are still growing and learning about their own bodies. It is important that they are knowledgeable about healthy foods and habits so that they can give their children the best start in life,” says Amanda Read, director of Women’s Empowerment at the YWCA of Asheville.

Rouse agrees, “In addition to WHAT to feed a baby, I teach parents how to recognize when baby is ready to start solid foods, what reactions might signify an allergy or sensitivity, and quick ways to prepare and store healthy foods on a budget.”

Rouse has been a postpartum doula for almost a decade. She loves supporting new families in all aspects of newborn and self care during the postpartum period, and her passion is food. Rouse teaches two food classes at the Mothership in West Asheville: Postpartum Cooking, and Baby’s First Foods.

The Mothership is a full service doula agency, pregnancy and postpartum education center, and gathering space, founded in 2016. Its doulas are committed to creating community and providing the highest quality of service for growing families in Asheville. Learn more at ashevillemothership.

YWCA of Asheville is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women. For 110 years we have been offering programs that bridge gaps in education, health care, child care and earning power. These programs include an Early Learning (childcare), Primary Enrichment (after school and summer camp), MotherLove (education and support for pregnant and parenting teens), Getting Ahead (education and empowerment for women working to move out of poverty) Empowerment Child Care (support for women improving their economic future), Preventive Health & Diabetes Wellness, and the YWCA Fitness Club. Learn more at ywcaofasheville.