Motion Makers Bicycle Shop Announces New Location in Cherokee

March 20, 2018 – Asheville, N.C.: Motion Makers Bicycle Shop, with stores in Asheville and Sylva, is pleased to announce a new location will open in Cherokee in early May.

With the newly developed Fire Mountain Trail system right next door, bike adventures are already a big motivator for people to visit Cherokee. The 10.5 mile Fire Mountain Trail system, which has been labeled as one of WNC’s “Fast and Flowiest”, has quickly grown as a popular destination. Add to that the proximity of the Western Carolina University trails and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and it puts Motion Makers in a prime spot.

“For several years I have been watching Cherokee slowly evolve into the outdoor gateway that the Smoky Mountains really hold,” says Owner Kent Cranford. “When this location became available, I really couldn’t pass it up, it has a lot going for it.”

The new store is located in downtown Cherokee on the corner of Big Cove and Acquoni Roads in the Saunooke Village. The shop sits on the popular Oconoluftee River at the trailhead for the River Trail that leads to the Oconoluftee Visitors Center, an awesome low-key bike ride for families. It’s also near the southern terminus of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the starting point for several legendary gravel bike routes into Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Founded in 1986, Motion Makers Bicycle Shop has a simple mission, connect people to the power of movement. In both Asheville and Sylva, Cranford and his staff have created a retail environment with a pulse and culture that keeps customers coming back for their top-notch service, the chance to talk with friends and be a part of the local cycling community. They’re excited to do this in Cherokee too.

The new location will be at 17 Big Cove Road and hours will be announced in the upcoming weeks. For more information about the Cherokee location, visit motionmakers.com or call 828.586.6925 .